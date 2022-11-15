28L families to get Ayushman Bharat benefits in Haryana

Chandigarh: 'Swasth Haryana' has always remained the utmost priority of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government. Time and again, the chief minister has reiterated his commitment towards further strengthening and expanding the health infrastructure in the state.



Now taking yet another pioneering step in this direction, the Haryana state government has started giving benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme to all such needy families whose names have not been included in the 2011 Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) data. Furthermore, golden cards are being made for all such persons.

The chief minister will inaugurate the Golden Card Distribution Programme in Manesar on November 21 and will also distribute Golden cards to the beneficiaries.

As believed by Chief Minister Khattar, the Haryana state government is leaving no stones unturned to ensure the right to education and health to its citizens.

Meanwhile, taking a step further towards realising CM Manohar Lal Khattar's Swasth Haryana dream, apart from those included in the SECC list in the state, now the benefits of 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' are being extended to all such families having an annual income up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

The financial liability for the inclusion of these families will be borne by the Haryana state government 100 per cent.

In the year 2018, with an aim to provide better health facilities to the needy and the economically deprived section in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Ayushman Bharat scheme and Haryana is also ensuring that the benefits reach every verified eligible beneficiary as per the SECC list.

The Manohar Lal-led government has increased the annual income limit of BPL families from Rs. 1.20 lakh to Rs. 1.80 lakh. As per the norms of the Centre, 15,51,798 families in Haryana were being covered under this scheme, but after the expansion of the scheme benefit, now 28 lakh families of the state will be benefited. Free medical facilities up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided to all these families under this scheme.

As per the official data, so far 28,89,036 Ayushman cards have been made in Haryana. There are a total of 715 hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state, including 539 private hospitals and 176 government hospitals.

The needy persons are getting the benefit of health facilities through these hospitals. So far, 5,51,480 claims have been made under this scheme and claims worth more than Rs 580.77 crore have been settled.