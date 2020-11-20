28 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 3,541

Aizawl: At least 28 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 3,541, an official statement said on Friday.

Of the 28 new cases, 12 were confirmed at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) RT-PCR lab, three at TrueNat labs from two district hospitals and 13 others were detected using Rapid Antigen Test in various districts, the statement by state Information and Public Relations department said.

Fourteen cases were reported from Aizawl district, six from Champhai district, two from Mamit district and three cases each were reported from Lawngtlai and Khawzawl districts, the statement said.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable and Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and five policemen were among the newly infected people.

Thirteen people were diagnosed with COVID-19 during contact tracing while 11 have travel history, the statement said.

It said that seven patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19 while the rest 21 were asymptomatic.

The state presently has 511 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,025 people have recovered from the virus. The recovery rate is 85.43 per cent.

Mizoram has reported five COVID-19 deaths so far.