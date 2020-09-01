2,734 new coronavirus cases in Telangana; 9 more deaths

Hyderabad: Telangana posted 2,734 new COVID-19 cases and 9 related fatalities, taking the tally of those infected by the virus in the state to 1.27 lakh.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 347, followed by Rangareddy 212, Nalgonda 191, Khammam 161 and Medchal Malkajgiri 121 districts, a government bulletin said on Tuesday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 31.

As many as 58,264 samples were tested on August 31.

Cumulatively, 14.23 lakh samples have been tested till date.

The samples tested per million population was 38,351, the bulletin said.

With nine more deaths, the toll rose to 836.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.66 per cent, while it was 1.77 per cent at the national level.

The total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 so far stood at 95,162 while 31,699 are under treatment.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 74.5 per cent, while it was 76.94 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was 24,598.

The state government has appealed to the public in the age group of 20-50, among whom there is a high incidence of coronavirus, not to step out unless absolutely necessary.