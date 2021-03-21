27,126 new Coronavirus cases detected in Maha, a new high

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 27,126 new COVID-19 cases, the highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, said a health official.



The previous highest one-day figure was 25,833, reported on Thursday. With this, the state's case tally increased to 24,49,147, while 92 deaths took the fatality count to 53,300, the official said.

The state also discharged 13,588 people from hospitals, taking the total of recoveries to 22,03,553, while active cases stood at 1,91,006.

Pune city recorded highest 3,200 new cases, followed by 2,982 in Mumbai and 2,873 in Nagpur city.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,58,896 while seven deaths took the fatality count in the country's financial capital to 11,576.

Mumbai division reported 5,697 new cases and 15 deaths, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,88,013 and death toll to 20,043.

With 1,34,025 tests carried out during the day, the state has so far tested 1,82,18,001 samples for coronavirus.

There are 9,18,408 people in home quarantine while 7,953 are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 92 deaths, 56 occurred in the last 48 hours and 26 in the last week. Rest 10 deaths are from the period before the last week.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Saturday that restrictions imposed in Nagpur district will continue with some relaxations from March 22 to March 31 in view of rising coronavirus cases.

In Nagpur city, restaurants and eateries can operate till 7 pm while shops can remain open till 4 pm, and all offices –private and government –can function with 25 per cent staff.

Nagpur is under complete lockdown since March 15 which is to continue till Sunday.

Raut, who is guardian minister for the district, held a review meeting with local officials and also consulted experts, journalists and representatives of all political parties on contiunation of restrictions.

BJP leader and local MLA Devendra Fadnavis also attended the meeting while Union minister and Nagpur MP Nitin Gadkari and state home minister Anil Deshmukh took part in the meeting virtually.

The number of coronavirus patients in the district is increasing considerably since March 15 from around 2,000 new cases daily to more than 3,500 this week, Raut said.

The administration was implementing the restrictions without letting them affect the economic activity, the minister said.

Vaccination would be ramped up to 40,000 persons every day from the curent 20,000 by opening 150 new vaccination centers in rural area and another 150 in the city, he said.

In a fresh circular, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation said malls, cinema halls, gardens, gyms, swimmingpools, lawns/marriage halls, schools, colleges, coaching classes will continue to remain closed till March 31.