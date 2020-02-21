26 tigers missing from Ranthambhore park
Jaipur: Claiming that 26 tigers were missing from Ranthambhore National Park in Rajasthan, BJP MP and member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Diya Kumari has written to the Union environment minister, demanding a high level inquiry in the matter.
Kumari, in a letter to Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar, said a report has been submitted to the state government, stating that 26 tigers are missing from the park, which is located in Sawai Madhopur district.
She demanded a high level inquiry in the matter.
The MP also stated in her letter that the attitude of officials concerned and authorities of the park was "half-hearted and lackadaisical".
A national park is supposed to conserve the endangered animals and not lead to the decrease in their numbers, she said in her letter, written on Wednesday.
She also said the poachers must be identified, caught and strict action must be taken against them to prevent recurrence of incidents.
Earlier, on Monday, BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh Aakya had also raised the issue of missing tigers in Ranthambhore during Zero Hour in the assembly.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Need to face all odds to ensure united India, says Mamata21 Feb 2020 6:12 PM GMT
Trump claims US hit hard by tariffs, India says won't rush...21 Feb 2020 6:11 PM GMT
Shaheen Bagh protesters want SC-monitored security before...21 Feb 2020 6:10 PM GMT
Pakistan retained on 'Grey list' of FATF21 Feb 2020 6:09 PM GMT
Bhaskar Khulbe, Amarjeet Sinha appointed advisors to PM21 Feb 2020 6:08 PM GMT