2,544 new Corona cases in Maharashtra, toll rises by 60

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 2,544 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 17,47,242, the health department said. This is the lowest single-day spike since June first week, an official said.



The death of 60 patients during the day took the fatality count in the state to 45,974, the department said in a statement.

As many as 3,065 patients were discharged during the day, the recovery count in the state went up to 16,15,379.

There are 84,918 active cases in the state at present,

it said.

The case recovery rate is 92.45 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.63 per cent, it said

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reported 1,050 cases, including 577 in Mumbai city alone. With this,the case count in MMR is now 6,06,282, out of which 2,69,710 cases were reported in Mumbai.

The death toll in the MMR grew by 25 to 18,329, of which Mumbai has so far reported 10,573 cases, including 25 fatalities on Sunday.

Nashik division reported 295 new cases, Pune division 516 cases and Nagpur division 302 cases, it said.

The department did not provide any information about the number of tests conducted on Sunday.

The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 17,47,242; death toll 45,974; recoveries 16,15,379 and active cases 84,918.

Meanwhile, chairman of famous Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, Aadesh Bandekar, said on Sunday that only 1,000 devotees will be allowed inside the temple every day beginning Monday in staggered time slots to be booked through a mobile phone application.

Religious places in Maharashtra, which have been shut since a COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in March, are set to reopen from Monday during ongoing Diwali festival.

The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust has prepared a mobile application through which devotees can book their appointments for darshan beginning Monday, Bandekar told reporters.

"Devotees will have to download 'Shri Siddhivinayak temple' application on their mobile phones to book slot for darshan. They will need to fill in their details and book an appointment, following which a QR code will be generated with a time slot. QR codes for 1,000 people will be generated during the day," he said

Bandekar said devotees will have to put the QR code into the scanner at the temple. "They will be allowed inside after undergoing mandatory checks," he added.

"The access barrier will open only if a visiting devotee's body temperature is normal and he/she is wearing a mask," he said.

To start with, 100 people will be allowed inside the temple every hour except during 'aarti' and 'puja' rituals.

Bandekar appealed to senior citizens to avail darshan of Lord Ganesh on the mobile app until the COVID-19 situation returns to normalcy.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that places of religious worship will reopen from Monday.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) released by the state government, religious places located out of COVID-19 containment zones will be allowed to remain open as per the timings decided by authorities, and devotees will be allowed inside in a staggered manner.