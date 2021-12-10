250 turn up with grievances as Haryana CM holds Janata Darbar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that a proposal to set up a two-tier railway station at Asoda village in Jhajjar district on the Sonipat-Palwal Orbital Railway Corridor would be sent to the Ministry of Railways. Thousands of daily commuters going from Bhiwani-Rohtak to Manesar-Palwal will be benefited from its construction.



The Chief Minister said this while speaking during the Janata Darbar held at his residence on Thursday.

The Chief Minister assured that the demands put by the villagers of village Asoda would be resolved at the earliest.

During this, Khattar met about 250 people of 21 delegations and directed the officers of the concerned departments to solve their problems.

The Chief Minister assured the baler machine operator and the delegation of all Haryana Crop Residue Management Committee that a committee would be constituted under the chairpersonship of Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra for the purpose of proper management of stubble.

This Committee will work towards making such a system so that farmers do not burn stubble in the field and come forward to cut it (baling).

Presently the baler involved in stubble management is working on No Profit-No Loss basis. Under the upcoming plan, efforts will be made that Baler and the Farmers' organization should work together and do proper management of stubble.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation of the Ambedkar Student Association that the scholarships given to the students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes of Haryana would be released soon.

Considering the demand made by the delegation members who came from the Morni area, Khattar said that the state government is continually working towards further development of the Morni region from tourism aspect.

He directed the officers to immediately fulfill the demand for extending the administrative approval for increasing the length of a road from Tikar Hill to Mirpur Road from 3.5 km to 6.5 km. After the construction of this road, the connectivity from Tikar Hill to Raipurani will be better and the time spent in traffic will also be saved for the residents there.

The Chief Minister said that the process of issuing licenses to arhtiyas through the Haryana Agricultural Marketing Board should be further simplified so that disputes do not arise.

He said that the process of making joint licenses of shop owners and tenants in the mandis should be considered.

Meanwhile, the delegation of All Haryana Sabzi Mandi Arhtiya Association also met the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister assured to solve their problems by constituting a committee.