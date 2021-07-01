25-year-old woman hangs daughter, dies by suicide in UP

Amethi (UP): A 25-year-old woman allegedly hanged her two-and-a-half-year old daughter and then herself in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The woman was identified as Sushila Banu, and the incident took place in Sekhan village in the Shivratanganj area of the district on Wednesday, local SHO D K Singh said.

Although it appears that the woman committed suicide, police are probing all angles, he said.

Attempts are underway to ascertain the motive, the SHO added.