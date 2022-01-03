24th batch of CBI sub-inspector trainees pass out from academy

New Delhi: The CBI has established itself as a premier agency, which is trusted by all, Supreme Court Judge Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said on Monday as he told a batch of 37 sub-inspector probationers, which recently passed out of the CBI Academy, that more the trust, "more is your responsibility".

Addressing the passing out ceremony of the 24th batch of the sub-inspector probationers, Justice Maheshwari, who was the chief guest at the event, said the CBI has come a long way to establish itself as the premier agency which is trusted by almost all across the board, right from a common man to the top administrators.

"More the trust, more the faith in you, more is your responsibility," he said.

In the wake of new age challenges before investigators, Justice Maheshwari told the young officers to continuously upgrade their knowledge through persistent and inquisitive zeal, which is going to be their biggest ally, biggest support, biggest asset in the times to come.

"Do not forget that whenever constitutional courts want that matters must be presented to them with impeccable true facts, it is the CBI which is called upon for the purpose," he said.

He called upon the passing out officers to discharge their responsibilities impartially and inconsonance with the oath taken of allegiance to the country and to become even more loyal, honest and impartial.

Addressing the event, CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal also stressed the need for continuous learning.

Jaiswal said officers must continue to uphold the highest standards of integrity in their professional conduct as they might come across temptations to compromise with the ethos of professionalism and rectitude.