24 new cases take COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 5,490

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,490 on Thursday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.



Sixteen new patients have travel history, while eight fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Thirty-three more people have been cured of the disease.

The Union territory now has 150 active cases, while 5,276 people have recovered from the disease and 64 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, the official said.

The administration has so far tested over 3.55 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.