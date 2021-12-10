238 students of Kalyan Gurukul get jobs

Ranchi: 238 students of Kalyan Gurukul Khunti and Jamshedpur run by Pragya Foundation were given placement on Friday.



The number includes 174 students from Scheduled Tribes, 7 from Scheduled Castes, 51 from OBC and 6 from minority communities.

The places where they have been appointed are Shapoorji Palanji, Automotive Excel and Vilas Javedkar.

Over 15,000 youth have been appointed through Kalyan Gurukul started by Chief Minister Hemant Soren with the support of IIFL Wealth in 2014.

All the students are arranged to receive training in trades like fitters, weldors, carpenter, plumber, apparels in Kalyan Gurukul.

Presently, 9 Skill Development Colleges and 28 Kalyan Gurukul Training Centres are being run by Pragya Foundation in the state.

The youth of Gurukul expressed their gratitude towards Kalyan Gurukul by thanking Chief Minister Hemant Soren, government of Jharkhand and IIFL Wealth.

The Chief Executive Officer, IIFL Wealth, while interacting with the students, wished them all the best for their bright future.