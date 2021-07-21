2.35 lakh Covid deaths in 3 months during second wave: Govt

New Delhi: In comparison to the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the second wave was much more fatal as the country reported 14 times more deaths due to the coronavirus infection in just three months during the second wave.



As per the information provided by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in response to question asked by Samajwadi Party MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, a total 2,35,986 deaths were reported in the months of April, May and June during the second wave of the pandemic, while just 16,738 deaths were reported in the same three-month period in the year 2020. Both waves of the Covid-19 was at its peak in the months of April, May, and June.

As per the health ministry's data, the highest 1,20,770 Covid-19 fatalities were reported in May 2021 alone, while in the corresponding month in 2020, just 4,076 deaths were reported. During the first wave of the pandemic, the highest 11,633 deaths were reported in June, while during the second wave 69,354 deaths were reported in the corresponding month. In the month of April 2020, just 1,029 deaths were reported, which rose to 45,862 deaths in the same month during the second wave of the pandemic. Among the states, Maharashtra reported the highest 67,382 deaths in peak three months during the second wave, while it had reported 7,601 deaths in the same corresponding months in 2020. In comparison to the first wave, Maharashtra reported about 9 times more deaths in these months in the second wave of the pandemic.

The Covid-19 fatalities in Karnataka rose to 109 times in comparison to the deaths reported in the first wave of the pandemic in the months of April, May, and June as in 2021, the state witnessed 22,388 deaths, while just 204 people had died from the coronavirus infection in 2020.