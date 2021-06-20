231 fresh cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 32,923

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,923 on Sunday as 231 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The coronavirus death toll in the northeastern state remained unchanged at 159 as no fresh fatality was reported, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region registered the highest number of fresh cases at 56, followed by Changlang and East Siang (27 each) and West Kameng (26).

The state now has 2,601 active cases, while 30,163 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 229 on Saturday, he said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 91.62 per cent.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 408, followed by West Kameng (299) and Changlang (226).

The state has so far tested over 7.11 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 5,222 on Saturday. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 4.07 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 4.82 lakh people have been inoculated thus far.