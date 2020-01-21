23-year-old man held for rape of minor girl in UP's Fatehpur
Banda (UP): A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 23-year-old man in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district who was later arrested, police said on Tuesday.
The girl was alone when Jaswant Lodhi, a resident of the same village, apparently lured her to his house promising to give her sweets where he raped her on Sunday, the in-charge of the police station in the area said.
The girl's parents, who returned later in the night, found her in grave condition and admitted her to a government hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the policeman said.
They lodged a complaint against the accused on Monday who confessed to the crime upon being arrested, the officer added.
