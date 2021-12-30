23 people including woman injured in clash over village head rivalry in Shamli

Shamli: Twenty three people including a woman were injured in a violent clash over old political rivalry between two groups in a village here, police said.



The clash took place after confrontation between Khuhanjapura village Head Nasir and his old rival Irfan under Jhinjhana police station area on Wednesday, SHO Shyambir Singh said.

Soon the heated verbal dual turned into a violent clash between the rival factions in which firearms, stones, bricks and lathis were used freely, the SHO said.

Cases have been filed from both the sides against each other and probe is on, he added.

The 23 injured, including woman Jolo begum, Nasir, Irfan, Hashim, Haroon, Aslem, Shabir, Abid, Kurban, Israil, Zabir and others were shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the Khuhanjapura village after the clash, police added.