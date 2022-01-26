23 Delhi cops up for Police Medals this R-Day

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said that 23 of its officers and personnel have been conferred Police Medals for their Services this Republic Day, of which three have been given the President's Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service, three the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 17 the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.



David Lalrinsanga, Spl. CP, Shalini Singh, Spl.CP and SI (Exe.) Ramesh Singh have been awarded PPM for Distinguished Service.

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, IPS, DCP 9TH BAR bagged the PMG for the 11th time this R-Day along with Jasbir Singh, ACP and SI Ravi Tushir.

The seventeen police personnel who have been conferred with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Satyawan Gautam, DCP, Amar Singh Meena, Addl. DCP, Makhan Singh, ACP, Inspr. (Tech.) Satnaam Singh, W/SI Nirmala Sharma, ASI Shyamvir Singh, Sanjay Kumar Singh, ACP, Pradeep Kumar Ahluwalia, ACP, Jitendra Narayan Jha, ACP, Inspr. (Finger Print) Amar Pal Verma, Inspr. (Steno) Padam Singh, Inspr. (Band) Rajinder Singh, Inspr. (Steno) Vivek Sharma, SI (Ops.) Anil Kumar Gupta (Now Inspr.), SI Mahender Pal (Dvr), ASI (Mechanic) Jitender Singh, and SI (Ops.) Sunil Kumar.