22 new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 3,869

Aizawl: Twenty-two more people, including three security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 3,869, an official said on Wednesday.

One more fatality due to the infection pushed the death toll to six, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 13 were reported from Aizawl district, three each from Lawngtlai and Saitual, two from Lunglei and one from Serchhip.

Eleven new patients have travel history, the official said, adding that barring three, 19 are asymptomatic.

Mizoram now has 291 active cases, while 3,572 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 92.33 per cent.

The state has so far conducted 59,766 rapid antigen tests, while 81,161 samples were tested through RT-PCR and 11,152 through TrueNat method, the official said.

A total of 58 samples were tested outside the state, he added.



