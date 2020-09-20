211 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally 7,250

Itanagar: At least 211 more people, including 20 security personnel and a health care worker, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the state's total virus count to 7,250, a senior health department official said on Sunday.

Barring 27, all of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID care centres, he said.

The state's Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 101, followed by Changlang at 19, Papumpare at 18, West Siang at 15, Longding at 13 and East Siang at seven.

Six cases each were registered in Lower Dibang Valley, West Kameng and Lower Subansiri, four in East Kameng, three each in Pakke Kessang, Tirap and Namsai, two each in Upper Subansiri, Upper Siang and Lohit and one in Kurung Kumey.

"Twenty security personnel -- 12 from the Army, four from the state police force, and two each from Indian Reserve Battalion and Assam Rifles -- were among the new patients," State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A health care worker was also found to have contracted the disease, he said.

As many as 140 people were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,280.

The recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 72.82 per cent, Dr Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,957 active coronavirus cases, while 13 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

As many as 2,20,706 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,426 on Saturday, he added.