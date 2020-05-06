21-year-old dies of Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday got another blow to its efforts to combat Coronavirus even as the state was aiming to become COVID-19-free by next week. 21-year-old youth, who had returned from Noida at Sarkaghat in Mandi district died at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Dr Nipun Jindal, Mission Director, National Health Mission con- firmed the death due to Coro- navirus. Reports said the youthwas in fact suffering some kidney ailment but got infected due to the virus. Initially he was referred to Lal Bahadur Shastri medical College Ner Chowk in Mandi district from where he was rushed to IGMC Shimla. "The medical reports of the youth have revealed that beside his kidney ailment, he was tested positive for the virus," said Dr Jindal. This was second death in Himachal Pradesh after the Coronavirus spread in the state which so far has detected 42 cases. Earlier, a 69-year Tibetan settler had died at Dharamshala. He too was confirmed as CIVID -19 case after his death. The Tibetan had returned from US only some days before his death.

Himachal Pradesh had not witnessed any fresh case for past 10 days till Monday when Delhi returnee was tested positive. This has created a new crisis in the state as more people are expected to return in a week's time. for which the government has set up a nodal authority with a dozen nodal officers.