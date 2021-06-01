21 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fresh fatality in Andamans

Port Blair: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,005 on Tuesday as 21 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the Union territory's coronavirus death toll to 115, a health official said.

Six new patients have travel history, while 15 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Thirty-six more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,719, the official said.

The Union territory now has 171 active cases, he said.

The administration has so far tested over 3.86 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 1,08,403 people have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 17,371 people have been administered the second dose.