21 died in Karnataka due to rains, since Oct 1: CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said 21 people have died due to rains that has ravaged several parts of the state since early this month and officials have been directed to give compensation.



The Chief Minister who also took stock of the power situation in the state said, that the government will ensure there are no power cuts.

"There have been continuous rains in most parts of the state in October so far. Leaving out two to three districts, there have been 30-50 per cent excess rains in October so far. A total of 21 people have died from October 1-12," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with senior officials and Ministers, he said officials have been directed to give compensation to family of those deceased, and ex-gratia of Rs 10,000 to those whose houses have been flooded.

About 2,500 houses have been partially damaged and assessment is on, the Chief Minister said, adding officials have been asked to give compensation as per the norms set last year, also compensation for crop loss will be given as per NDRF norms after assessment.

About 2,300 electricity poles have been damaged, also roads, bridges and schools buildings have been damaged, he said and added that so officials have been asked to assess total infrastructure damage and release funds for their restoration.

Bommai further said, since June till now 4,71,000 ha crop loss has been estimated and Rs 105 crore compensation has been released to 1,17,000 farmers, and remaining will also be released, Deputy Commissioners of various districts have Rs 738 crore for this purpose.

On the power situation, he said, after a recent meeting with the central minister in Delhi the state is getting additional 2 rakes of coal, so we are getting 10 rakes in total daily.

"We have 98,863 metric tonne stock, if we get three more rakes we will be comfortable...we are working on getting it soon," he said.

Noting that aimed at improving the financial condition of Electricity Supply Companies ESCOMs the government will be taking steps, Bommai said, "there is no power cut now, and we will see to it that there are no power cuts in future also." PTI KSU SS