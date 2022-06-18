21 die in separate accidents in UP, MP & Uttarakhand

Lucknow/ Muzaffarnagar/ballia/ shahdol/betul/uttarakhand: Six persons lost their lives while six others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in hit an oil tanker on Saturday, police said.

Police Commissioner DK Thakur said that a loader truck carrying 12 people collided with an oil tanker while trying to overtake it. The deceased have been identified as Shailendra (35), Ramadhar (15), Purshottam (23), Jaikaran (16), Sabhambar (13) and Rahul (13). In UP's Muzaffarnagar, two people were killed and three others seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into their stationary car on Saturday, police said.

The car, which had developed a snag, was parked on the roadside when the truck hit it. The deceased were identified as Hakimuddin (50) and Arif (45), residents of Jansath town, the police said.

In another accident in UP's Ballia, two persons lost their lives when the motorcycles they were riding on

collided head-on in Birhara village here, police said on Saturday. According to police, accident occurred on Friday evening.

In yet another accident in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, five persons, including a teenage boy, were killed and 36 others injured after a mini-truck

carrying them to a marriage function overturned, police said.

"The driver of the speeding mini-truck carrying a total of 42 persons to a marriage function lost control at a turn near a dhaba at Tikahi," Beohari police station's in-charge Sudhir Soni said. In Betul, a 21-year-old man and

two 17-year-olds were killed when their motorcycle hit a

stationary tractor-trolley late Friday night, said Chicholi police station in-charge Ajay Soni.

In Uttarkahsi district, three people, two of them brothers, died when their scooty fell into a 100-metre-deep gorge on Saturday, officials said.