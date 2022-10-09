20,631 appear in Allen Tallentex-2023 exam

Chandigarh: The first phase of the Allen TALLENTEX-2023, which is one of the country's biggest examinations conducted by Allen Career Institute for the promotion of talent, was held in 11 states of the country on Sunday.

Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman, Allen Career Institute Pvt Ltd said that there was huge enthusiasm among students all over the country for taking the examination. In the first phase on Sunday, the examinations were held in Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand between 1 pm and 3 pm.

While 1,828 students took the Tallentex exam at 2 examination centers in Chandigarh, 3,013 students in 36 examination centers in 14 cities of Himachal Pradesh, 3,269 students in 12 examination centres in 9 cities of Uttarakhand, 5,857 students in 34 examination centers in 29 cities of Punjab and 6,664 students appeared in 34 examination centers in 22 cities of Haryana. In this way, 20,631 students took the examination at all five places.

Pankaj Aggarwal, National Head, Allen Tallentex said that the students appearing in the examination will get the best scholarship on admission with early fee benefit on admission in session 2023-24 in Allen.

In such a situation, there is a double benefit of scholarship even at low fees.

Along with national and state ranks in Tallentex, students will be given scholarships up to Rs 250 crore and cash prizes of Rs 1.25 crore. In other states of the country, the second phase examination will be held on October 16.

Aggarwal informed that the conclusion of the examination and the felicitation ceremony will be done in the first week of December.