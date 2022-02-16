2008 serial blast case: Quantum of sentence on February 18

Ahmedabad: A special court on Tuesday said it will pronounce on February 18 the quantum of sentence against 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.



The arguments on the quantum of sentence concluded on Tuesday, and the court of special judge A R Patel has kept the matter of judgement for February 18, special public prosecutor Amit Patel said.

The special court had last week convicted 49 people and acquitted 28 others, more than 13 years after a series of bomb blasts killed 56 people and left over 200 injured in Ahmedabad, within 70 minutes, on July 26, 2008. "The hearing on the quantum of sentence has concluded, and now the matter is for judgement. The court has said it will pronounce the judgement on February

18," Patel said.