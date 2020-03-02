20 students injured in bus accident in Punjab

Chandigarh: At least 20 students of the Akal Ashram Academy were injured on Monday when their school bus skidded off the road on the Kharar-Morinda road in Mohali district of Punjab, police said.

A mechanical snag is believed to be the cause of the accident.

The driver escaped from the spot after the accident. He was later arrested.

"Prima facie it seemed that the steering wheel of the bus got jammed and the brakes didn't apply," a police official said.

The children were discharged after first-aid.