20 students injured in bus accident in Punjab
Chandigarh: At least 20 students of the Akal Ashram Academy were injured on Monday when their school bus skidded off the road on the Kharar-Morinda road in Mohali district of Punjab, police said.
A mechanical snag is believed to be the cause of the accident.
The driver escaped from the spot after the accident. He was later arrested.
"Prima facie it seemed that the steering wheel of the bus got jammed and the brakes didn't apply," a police official said.
The children were discharged after first-aid.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convicts: SC says organ donation should be2 March 2020 11:40 AM GMT
Curfew extended in Shillong, no fresh violence reported2 March 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Hyderabad techie ends life after killing wife, 2 kids2 March 2020 11:00 AM GMT
Facebook launches 'More Together' campaign in India2 March 2020 10:59 AM GMT
OPPO Reno3 Pro with dual punch-hole selfie camera in India2 March 2020 10:58 AM GMT