20 people killed in different road accidents across India

ktk/ bhopal/ Budaun (UP)/ Mathura: Seven women were killed and 11 injured in a head-on collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck at a village in Chittaguppa taluk in Karnataka late on Friday.



These women were labourers and were returning home after work in the auto-rickshaw when it collided with the truck near Bemalakheda government school.

They have been identified as Parvathi (40), Prabhavathi (36), Gundamma (60), Yadamma (40), Jaggamma (34) Ishwaramma (55) and Rukmini Bai (60), police said.

The drivers of the two vehicles were among the 11 injured. Police said two of them are in a critical condition. A case has been registered.

In another accident that occurred in Niwari and Shajapur districts in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, six persons were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents, police officials said on Saturday.

Three persons were killed and one injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a tree near Negua village, some 25 kilometres from Niwari district headquarters, on Friday night, Prithvipur Sub Divisional Officer of Police Santosh Patel said.

"The driver of the SUV lost control while negotiating a turn, due to which the vehicle hit the tree. Three persons in the 27-45 age group were killed on the spot. The injured person has been hospitalised in Jhansi in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh," he said.

In another accident in MP, three persons, aged between 50 and 65, were killed after their car hit a tractor-trolley at Jethda intersection on Shujalpur-Ashta road, some 60 kms from Shajapur district headquarters.

The accident took place at 1 am on Saturday, resulting in serious injuries to the tractor driver and one of the occupants of the car, said Shujalpur police station in-charge Santosh Baghela.

In UP's Badaun, three people were killed after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a truck, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred in Gaffar Nagla village under Qadar Chowk police station area on Friday night, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish (25), Ram Niwas (23) and Satyapal (22). The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Srivastava said. Efforts are on to trace the truck and its driver, who fled the spot, the police said.

In yet another accident in UP's Mathura, four people, including a four-year-old girl, were killed, while a newly married couple was among the three injured in a

road accident on Yamuna Expressway in Surir police station limits, police said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed officials to ensure adequate treatment of those injured.

The injured couple had just gotten married and the family was returning from their wedding ceremony in Noida to Mathura when their car rammed into another four-wheeler and overturned at around 10 pm on Friday, Surir police station SHO Sanjay Tyagi said.