20 new COVID-19 cases push Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 16,987

Itanagar: Twenty more people, including five security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the state to 16,987, a senior official said on Monday.

The death toll remained at 56 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24-hours, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

All the cases were detected through rapid antigen tests. Barring six, all are symptomatic, the official said.

Nine new cases were reported from Lower Dibang Valley, while five each from East Siang and the Capital Complex region and one from Changlang district, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 122 active COVID-19 cases.

Five army personnel, who had returned from New Delhi are among the new patients, the SSO said.

Three more persons recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries in the northeastern state to 16,809, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.95 per cent and the positivity rate at 0.72 per cent.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highest number of active cases at 44, followed by Lower Dibang Valley district at 42, East Siang (10), West Kameng and Namsai with six active cases each, Papumpare (4), Lohit, East Kameng and Changlang with two cases each, while Tawang, Leparada, Lower Subansiri and Upper Siang has one active case each.

As many as 4,19,969 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 238 on Sunday, Dr Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 1,78,493 people were inoculated in the state including 1,38,560 who received the first shot of the vaccine and 39,933 have received the second jab so far, since the vaccination drive began in January this year.