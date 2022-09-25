'20 forest div in UP made fraudulent payments against plantation works'

Noida: Uttar Pradesh's 20 forest divisions made fraudulent payment of Rs 1.37 crore for various works by mentioning false registration numbers of vehicles using which works were claimed to be executed, a CAG audit report has revealed.

The registration number of vehicles for which payments were done in the name of tractors and excavators were found to be registered as motorcycles, jeeps, scooters, mopeds, etc, the CAG's compliance audit report for the year ended March 2020 revealed.

The report was tabled in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and highlighted the "fraudulent payment against plantation work" by the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, among other state government organs.

Citing rules, the CAG said the Uttar Pradesh government provides that payments to contractors for works or supply can be made only by the divisional officer or by an authorised subordinate officer.

No payment should be made until the correctness of the claim, in respect of quantities and rates as well as the quality of work or supply and other necessary factors, has been accepted by an authorised officer, it noted.

"A test-check by Audit of monthly vouchers of payment for various works for the years 2016-17 to 2018-19 in 20 Forest Divisions' revealed that the Divisions had executed work of digging of pits and trenches, soil work, transportation of saplings, cow dung, brick works, watering of plants, etc., for plantation and conservation purposes by using tractors and JCB excavators on contracts. The payment vouchers contain details of name of the contractor to whom payment was made, registration number of tractor or JCB, etc., through which the works were executed, details of works executed, rates and amount paid against executed works, etc," it noted.