2 workers killed in chemical factory blast
Sehore (MP): Two labourers - a woman and an elderly man - were killed in a blast at a chemical factory in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Monday morning, police said.
The blast also triggered a fire at Ayesha Chemical's factory in the Pachama Industrial area of Sehore district, City Superintendent of Police Rajput informed.
He said two labourers, identified as Gaffar Khan (62) and Rekha Bai (36), died in the explosion whose cause was being investigated.
Fire tenders immediately reached the spot and controlled the blaze, officials said.
Expressing grief over the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.
Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh visited the blast-hit factory.
Local people informed me that such incidents keep happening in the Pachama industrial area. If this is true, then the efficiency of the Sehore District Industrial Centre needs to be questioned. The Madhya Pradesh government should get the incident investigated and pay immediate compensation to the kin of those who have died, Singh later tweeted.
