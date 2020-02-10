2 students killed, 21 injured as bus overturns in MP's Panna
Panna (MP): Two Class XI students were killed and 21 people injured when their bus overturned near Ramkhiriya village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Monday morning, police said.
The incident happened at 10:30am when the bus was on its way to Panna from Pahadikheda village, said Sub-inspector Siddharth Sharma of Brijpur police station.
"Class XI students Ram Bharose and Laxman Yadav, both residents of Gajna Dharmpur village, died on the spot. They were on their way to the Government Higher Secondary School in Brijpur. Twenty-one people, including 15 students, were injured," Sharma said.
Panna Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) LK Tiwari said the 21 injured are likely to be discharged from hospital by late Monday evening.
Sharma said the bus driver fled and efforts were on to nab him.
