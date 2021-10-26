2 Sr UP Cong leaders join TMC in presence of Mamata

Kolkata: After two senior Congress leaders of Uttar Pradesh on Monday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri in north Bengal, Banerjee said that the need of the hour for the opposition parties is to get united to oust the BJP at the Centre.



While talking to reporters after two UP leaders, namely Rajeshpati Tripathi and Laliteshpati Tripathi joined TMC in presence of her and party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Siliguri on Monday afternoon she said: "I urge all the opposition parties to come under one umbrella which is the need of the hour to oust BJP from Centre. I have respect for the regional parties. I have a good relationship with Akhilesh," she said adding: "We will talk with all the political parties and what is good for the country will be taken up."

The TMC supremo added: "Leaders from UP who have joined us will work in their state and we will provide them all support."

The TMC supremo and chief minister of Bengal who is on a tour of North Bengal to hold administrative review meets and also take stock of the damage caused due to heavy rains said: "The BJP is thwarting the voice of the Opposition and letting loose the Central agencies whenever someone is speaking about issues in the country like the hike in fuel prices and spiralling costs of essential commodities, movement of the farmers demanding withdrawal of three draconian farm laws, nevertheless, somebody will have to raise their voice against such moves and we will stand by the people."

She added that the BJP has silenced many political leaders and journalists who had tried to highlight these issues.

Banerjee said she had spoken to the leaders of the protesting farmers and extended full support to them. "My MPs had gone there and talked to them. We had sent teams comprising MPs after the Hathras and Lakhimpur Kheri incidents. Our MPs had met members of the bereaved families of farmers who lost their lives after being hit by the car of the minister's son," said Banerjee.

The Tripathi's who joined TMC are grandson and great-grandson of veteran Congress leaders and former Chief Minister of UP the late Kamalapati Tripathi. Rajeshpati Tripathi is an ex-MLA while Laliteshpati is the former UP Congress vice-president and former MLA from Marihan (Mirzapur).

Stating that people in UP are looking for an alternative, Rajeshpati Tripathi said: "The acceptability of Trinamool Congress has gone up and we believe that under Mamata Banerjee's able guidance we will be able to do better in UP."

Asked about the BJP's control in UP, he said: "It is a fact that it is difficult to oust BJP in UP. But it was Mamata Banerjee who put an end to the 34 year's misrule of CPI(M). People in the country never thought that CPI(M) could be thrown out of Bengal. But she did it. So we will have to put up a united fight."