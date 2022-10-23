2 shooters among 4 held for shopkeeper's murder in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police have arrested four people, including two shooters, for allegedly killing a Tarn Taran-based shopkeeper, said DGP Gaurav Yadav on Sunday.



Those arrested are close-associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and Europe-based terrorist Satpal Singh alias Satta, who in turn are aides of Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda of Babbar Khalsa International, Yadav said.

Gurjant Singh was allegedly shot dead at his shop by two assailants on October 11.

The arrested shooters have been identified as Gurkirat Singh alias Ghugi, a resident of Sheron village in Tarn Taran, and Ajmeet Singh of Naushera Pannuan also in Tarn Taran, said Yadav in a statement.

The two others have been identified as Harmanjot and Akashdeep Singh both resident of Batala. Both have been arrested for providing weapons and other logistic support to the shooters, police said.

The arrests come four days after the police nabbed two men – Ravisher Singh alias Ravi and Varinder Singh alias Bhindi – both from Tarn Taran for allegedly carrying out recce and harbouring shooters in this case.