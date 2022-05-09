2 of family charred to death, two others get critical burns in accident

kota: A 38-year-old man and his two-and-a-half-year-old nephew were charred to death and two others of the family suffered critical burns after the car they were travelling in hit a wall and caught fire in the Baran district near here.



The car turned into a fireball with all the victims trapped inside after hitting a railing over a drain on the National Highway-27 opposite Hadoti panorama museum in Baran city, police said on Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota Bundi MP Om Birla offered his condolence to the aggrieved family. Manish Choudhary, a resident of Kansuwa village in Kota was returning home in a car with his nephew Anirudh, elder brother's wife Laxmi, 30, and cousin Sagar, 24, on Sunday night when the accident happened, Baran Circle Officer Manoj Gupta said. A company-fitted CNG car, it immediately caught fire, prompting the nearby villagers to launch a rescue operation, Gupta said, adding the villager managed

to pull out Laxmi and Sagar after breaking the car's window pan.

The victims' bodies were handed over to the family members, the circle officer said, adding police are investigating the matter further.