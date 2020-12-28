2 new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to 16,689

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24-hours, taking the state's tally to 16,689, a senior health department official said on Monday.



One case each was reported from the Capital Complex Region and Tawang district respectively and both the cases were detected through rapid antigen tests, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Twenty-six more patients recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,503.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.88 per cent, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 130 active coronavirus cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far, he said, adding that the fatality ratio is 0.33 per cent,

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 48, followed by Tawang (26), besides East Siang and West Kameng with 12 each.

The state has so far tested 3,76,168 samples for COVID-19, including 402 on Sunday, and the positivity rate is at 1.12 per cent, Dr Jampa added.