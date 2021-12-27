2 new COVID-19 cases in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: Andaman and Nicobar Islands logged two new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,714, a health department official said on Monday.

Two more persons recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recovered persons to 7,576 people, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The union territory now has nine active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district. The other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are coronavirus free, the official said.

The administration has so far tested 6,60,536 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.17 per cent.

A total of 5,89,563 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 2,99,145 have received the first dose and 2,90,418 both doses of the vaccine, the official added.