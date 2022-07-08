2 more bodies retrieved; toll mounts to 49

Imphal: The death toll in the landslide that struck a railway construction site at Tupul in Manipur's Noney district last week rose to 49 as two more bodies were retrieved from under the debris during the ongoing search operations, an official said on Friday.



Bodies of a Territorial Army staffer and a civilian were recovered on Thursday and 12 people are still missing, he said.

Identification of decomposed bodies has become increasingly difficult. Search operations are still on to find out the 12 missing people, Noney district Deputy Commissioner Haulianlal Guite said in a statement.

Twenty-nine Army personnel and 20 civilians were among the deceased in the worst natural disaster that hit the northeastern state and eighteen others were injured.

The massive landslide struck the railway construction site on June 30.