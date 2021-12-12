2 MLAs join SP ahead of 2022 UP Assembly polls

Lucknow: Ahead of the crucial 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party got a shot in the arm on Sunday when two MLAs joined the party at its headquarters here in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The legislators are Vinay Shankar Tiwari from Chillupar assembly seat in Gorakhpur, who was expelled from the BSP recently, and Digvijay Narayan alias Jai Chaubey (BJP) from Khalilabad constituency in Sant Kabir Nagar.

Former chairman of the UP Legislative Council Ganesh Shankar Pandey, who was fielded by the BSP in 2010 for the post of council chairman, also joined the Samajwadi Party. Apart from these prominent leaders, a large number of Brahmins from different political parties also joined the party.

The BSP had on Monday expelled Tiwari, his elder brother and former MP Kushal Tiwari and their relative Pandey from the party. They were expelled for allegedly creating indiscipline in the party and for improper behaviour with senior leaders.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the SP chief said, "In the last four-and-half years (of the BJP rule), work has been done with discrimination. The way in which the British practised 'divide and rule', in the same way, the BJP wants to rule the people by making them feel afraid and killing them. In the upcoming polls, the people will teach a lesson to the BJP."

He said that no one can forget the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur in which eight people, including four farmers lost their lives.