2 minors taken into custody after objectionable post on social media

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): Two minors were taken into custody for objectionable post on social media that sparked tension at Kumardhubi, about 46 km from Dhanbad town, police said on Wednesday.



The minors allegedly posted objectionable post against a particular community on social media on Tuesday that went viral leading to tension in the area under the jurisdiction of Kumardhubi police station, Nirsa Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Pitamber Singh Khawar said.

Kumardhubi police took swift action to control the situation by taking both the minors into custody on Tuesday night for interrogation and assured the agitating people to take legal action against them, the SDPO said.

The police has an started an investigation and "the (minors) mobile phones have been seized", said Lalan Prasad Sashing officer in-charge of Kumardhubi police station.