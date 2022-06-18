2 members of family killed in roof collapse in Ludhiana village

Ludhiana: A 25-year-old man and his toddler-niece were killed when the roof of their house on the city's outskirts collapsed following heavy rains in the early hours of Saturday, police said.



Four members of the family were injured.

The incident happened in Bohra village when Vijay Kumar and his niece Divya (17 months) were sleeping in the house with other family members.

The area had witnessed rains before the incident.

Police said the neighbours rushed for help on hearing the cries of the members of the family trapped under the debris following the roof collapse.

The neighbours extricated six injured from the debris and rushed them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared two of them as brought dead, the police said.