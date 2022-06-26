2 lodged in Tihar jail arrested for making extortion call

new delhi: Two men lodged in Tihar jail were arrested for allegedly making an extortion call to a businessman in east Delhi's Ghazipur area and demanding Rs 50 lakh from him, police said on Saturday.



The accused have been identified as Aas Mohd alias Aashu Khan and Danish alias Tiggi, they said.

The businessman, who resides in Ghazipur dairy farm, reported that on June 10, he received a WhatsApp audio call from an unknown number.

Using the name of jailed gangster 'Hashim Baba', the caller threatened him of dire consequences if he failed to pay Rs 50 lakh, police said.

The complainant, who runs a dairy farm, did not initially report the matter, thinking it was a prank call. However, after getting another call on June 13, the complainant reported it to the police, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said since the complainant received WhatsApp calls that seemed to be an

international number, no details about the location or subscriber could be ascertained.

However, with the help

of technical investigation, it was found that the calls were generating from Tihar jail,

specifically jail number 8, she said.

"After further analysis of call details and scrutinizing IP details, it was revealed that the call was being made by one convicted criminal lodged in jail number -- Aas Mohd.