2 lives saved: Mehbooba lauds forces, families for persuading militants to surrender in J-K's Kulgam
1(146 Words) Download Download PrintPrint 7/6/2022 12:35:00 PM
Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti lauded security forces and two militants' family members, who persuaded the ultras to lay down arms and surrender during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.
Mehbooba said such efforts should continue in order to give a second chance to the youngsters who have joined militancy.
"Two lives saved thanks to the efforts of their families & the support extended by security forces. These kind of efforts must be continued so that youngsters who join militancy are given a second chance to live their lives," the PDP president tweeted.
Two local militants laid down their arms during an encounter in Kulgam district's Hadigam area this morning after their parents and the police appealed to them to surrender.
It was one of the rare occasions when the trapped militants accepted such an the offer.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
DGCA issues show cause notice to SpiceJet after 8 incidents in last 18 ...6 July 2022 9:18 AM GMT
CBI conducts searches in connection with power project graft case...6 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT
U'khand: Vehicular movement suspended after bridge on India-Nepal...6 July 2022 9:12 AM GMT
Bombay HC upholds life sentence of man for killing girlfriend,...6 July 2022 9:12 AM GMT
Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Praneeth, Kashyap move to second round6 July 2022 8:36 AM GMT