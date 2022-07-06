2 lives saved: Mehbooba lauds forces, families for persuading militants to surrender in J-K's Kulgam

1(146 Words) Download Download PrintPrint 7/6/2022 12:35:00 PM

Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti lauded security forces and two militants' family members, who persuaded the ultras to lay down arms and surrender during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Mehbooba said such efforts should continue in order to give a second chance to the youngsters who have joined militancy.

"Two lives saved thanks to the efforts of their families & the support extended by security forces. These kind of efforts must be continued so that youngsters who join militancy are given a second chance to live their lives," the PDP president tweeted.

Two local militants laid down their arms during an encounter in Kulgam district's Hadigam area this morning after their parents and the police appealed to them to surrender.

It was one of the rare occasions when the trapped militants accepted such an the offer.



