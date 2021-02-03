2 lions, leopard found dead in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Two lions and a leopard have been found dead in different parts of Gujarat, a senior forest department official said on Wednesday.



The carcasses of an adult lion and a cub were found on Tuesday in different ranges of the Gir forest in Saurashtra region, while the leopard was found dead in Amreli, he said.

An Asiatic lion, over 12 years' old, died due to old age in Devalia Safari Park near Sasan-Gir, the gateway to the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary in Junagadh, Chief Conservator of Forest, Junagadh wildlife circle, D T Vasavada said.

"The lion was brought to the Devalia Safari Park in May last year after being rescued from Jambala revenue area near west division of the Gir forest," he said.

Vasavada said some forest personnel also found a dead lion cub, around 6 months' old, while patrolling in Babariya range of the Gir forest.

A preliminary probe revealed that it was "attacked and killed by a carnivorous animal," he said.

Besides, a leopard, aged between 3 and 5 years, was found dead in an agricultural field close to a forest under the Shetrunjay wildlife division in Amreli district, he said.

"Nothing suspicious was found in the surrounding area that can pinpoint the cause of the death," he said.