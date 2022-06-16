2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K
Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including the one allegedly involved in the recent killing of a bank manager, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.
Acting on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Shopian's Kanji Ullar village, a cordon-and-search operation was launched by the security forces in the area, according to a police spokesperson.
During the search operation, as the forces approached the suspected spot, the terrorists fired indiscriminately on them, which was retaliated effectively, the spokesperson said.
In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the encounter site. They were identified as Jan Mohammad Lone, a resident of Braripora in Shopian, and Tufail Nazir Ganie, a resident of Ramnagri in Shopian, the spokesperson said.
He added that according to police records, the slain ultras were linked with proscribed outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on police and other security forces and civilian atrocities.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said Lone was involved in the killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar in Kulgam on June 2.
He also revealed that Lone was earlier working as an overground worker (OGW) for LeT district commander Adil Ramzan and had killed the bank manager on the latter's directions.
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the encounter site.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in J&K15 Jun 2022 9:42 PM GMT
India and Spain agree to add new depth & content to ties15 Jun 2022 9:42 PM GMT
Officials of India, ASEAN meet ahead of foreign ministerial dialogue15 Jun 2022 9:41 PM GMT
17 Oppn parties answer Mamata's call to field common Prez candidate15 Jun 2022 9:40 PM GMT
Cong slams cops for barging into HQ, Delhi Police deny charges15 Jun 2022 9:37 PM GMT