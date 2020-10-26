2 killed as tractor hits motorcycle in UP's Chitrakoot

Chitrakoot (UP): Two men were killed and another seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor on the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway here, police said on Monday.



The accident occurred in Bharatkoop Police Station area on Sunday evening, they said.

While Amit (29) and Suresh (22) died on the spot, Vikram (25) was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, SHO of Bharatkoop Police Station Sanjay Upadhyay said.

According to Upadhyay, the three were not wearing a helmet.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the driver of tractor who fled from the spot, he said.



