2 killed, 9 injured as mini bus overturns in UP
Sultanpur (UP): Two persons were killed and nine others injured when a mini bus overturned and fell into a gorge here on Tuesday morning, police said.
The incident took place on the Varanasi-Lucknow national highway when family members were taking a deceased person to Varanasi from Lucknow for the last rites, they said.
Rajendra Awasthi (55) and driver Omkar Nath Yadav (45) died on the spot, police said, adding the injured were taken to Sultanpur district hospital.
The accident took place when a bull suddenly came in front of the vehicle, said A K Singh, in-charge of Lambhua police Station.
