2 killed, 6 injured as bus hits roadside tree in UP

Shahjahanpur (UP): Two people were killed and six others injured when a private bus carrying labourers crashed into a roadside tree here on Thursday morning, police said.

The bus was on its way from Chandigarh to Kushinagar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh (38) and Govind (25), hailing from Kushinagar and Gorakhpur, the SP said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital, Bajpai said.



