2 killed, 6 injured after jeep rams into stationary truck in UP
Banda (UP): A jeep rammed into a stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, killing two people and injuring six, police said on Thursday.
After the accident on Wednesday, the eight people were rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared two of them brought dead, ASP Balwant Chaudhary said.
The two deceased persons were identified as Santosh (40) and Hari (55).
All the people in the jeep belonged to Chatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh and were on their way to Allahabad, the ASP said.
(Image from newsnation.in.com)
