2 killed 1 injured by truck on highway in UP village

Amethi (UP): Two people were killed and one other was seriously injured when a truck hit them on the Purvanchal Expressway near Pasin Ka Purva village, police said on Thursday.

Kuldeep (17), Ramchandra (35), and Sandeep (12) had gone for fishing in a nearby pond on Wednesday night when an unidentified truck hit them, Shukul Bazar Police Station SHO Nirmal Singh said.

While Kuldeep and Ramchandra died on the spot, Sandeep was seriously injured and admitted to Shukul Bazar Community Health Center, Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.