2 IPS among 7 cops of Bihar get Union Home Minister's medal

New Delhi: The Though Bihar police face public ire for poor service delivery, seven policemen, including two IPS officers of Bihar police, have been awarded with Union Home Minister's medal for their exemplary performance in cracking some of the toughest criminal cases.



According to a Bihar Police communiqué, the seven recipients from Bihar include then Araria SP Dhurat Saayli Savlaram, then City SP (Central) Binay Tiwari, SHO of Shastrinagar police station Ram Shankar Singh, inspector Binay Prakash, sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Rai, sub-inspector Mohammad Chand and sub-inspector Gulam Mustafa.

As per senior officials, Saayli had cracked a gruesome gangrape-cum-murder of a 16-year-old when she was posted at Araria. It was the outcome of her promptness that police were able to crack the blind case with the help of the victim's slipper and sniffer dog. The accused was arrested within a few days of the incident.

The then Patna City SP Binay Tiwari has been awarded for crack a mysterious murder case of IndiGo Airlines' manager Rupesh Kumar Singh, who was gunned down on January 12, 2021 outside his Punaichak-based apartment close to the police headquarters.

ADG (headquarter) Jitendra Singh Gangwar told Millennium Post that it was a case of "blind murder", where the Indigo manager shot dead in his SUV waiting for the guard of his apartment. "As it was a sensational case with the least clue, Tiwari's efforts helped in solving the case," Gangwar said.

Notably, the Union Home Minister's medal was constituted in 2018 with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigating officers.