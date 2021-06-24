2 infants killed in bike-truck collision

Amethi (UP): Two infants were killed and three people seriously injured after a truck hit their motorcycle here on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Ajabgarh canal under the Jamo police station area when Shyam Bahadur and his family were visiting an exorcist, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Singh said.

The children aged, 11 months and 11 days, died on the spot, the officer said, adding Bahadur and two women were being treated at Community Health Centre, Jamo.

Efforts were on to trace the truck and nab its driver, he said.